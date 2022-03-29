daddy yankee He will return to Peru for the last time to perform a farewell concert before his official retirement from music. The famous reggaeton player has generated a lot of expectations because this will be an unmissable opportunity for many of his fans, who want to see him live with his tour “The Last Return”.

Many were afflicted last March 28 after the great demand that was presented during the first day of pre-sale for the presentation. A few seconds after starting the purchase process, a long virtual queue of more than 250,000 users formed, so most were unable to purchase tickets.

For this reason, some netizens expressed their discomfort on social networks and joined in a singular request for the interpreter of “La Gasoline”.

The request of his fans

Various people used Twitter to ask Daddy Yankee to prioritize ticket sales for those over 30 years of age and even suggested that an exclusive concert be held for fans who are included in that age group.

Users indicated that many new followers of ‘Cangri’ did not enjoy its first successes and did not witness its heyday in the urban genre.

Users ask that Daddy Yankee’s concert be exclusive for people over 30 years old. Photo: capture Twitter

“I demand preferential spaces for adults over 30 years of age, it is not possible for twenty-somethings to have closer queues”, “Tickets must be sold only for those born before 2000, we did enjoy the beginnings of Cangri. After 2000 they can go see Bad Bunny. Let us enjoy those of us who are already 30″ and “Under 30 years old, please do not hoard the tickets for the Daddy Yankee concert . That the priority be the generation of the diskette, of the Chiki soda”, were some of the comments left on the platform.

All about Daddy Yankee’s concert in Peru

Daddy Yankee’s concert in Lima will take place on October 18, 2022 at the National Stadium. Pre-sale tickets with the Interbank card have already sold out, but the general sale will begin on March 30 on the Teleticket platform.

For the long-awaited presentation, 6 zones have been enabled, whose regular prices start at s/ 176. The complete list below: