It’s unstoppable! Tini Stoessel has captured the attention of thousands of fans around the world due to its frequent appearances in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. As is known, the singer traveled to the host country to support Argentina, especially her partner, the well-known soccer player Rodrigo DePaul.

However, after the constant triumphs of the Albiceleste, hundreds of users have called the international artist the amulet of the Argentine team and ask that she be with the athlete at all times to continue motivating him to win the games.

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo dePaul. Photo: composition/Tini Stoessel/Instagram

Internet users defend romance between Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul

After Argentina’s undeniable victory over Australia, social networks were flooded with positive messages for Tini Stoessel, as users say that the young singer gives good luck to the selection. This has happened after a few days ago Rodrigo DePaul published a photo in which he appears hugging his girlfriend, in which he said that “he was recharging his energies”.

“Clearly, it was good for Rodri to recharge energy with Tini”, “My God, Rodrigo, how good Tini’s energy recharge came for you”, “You have to take Tini to training. We need De Paul to continue as well as he was today ”,“ Did you see that it did De Paul good to recharge energy with Tini? ”, Some commented on networks.

Users ask that Tini Stoessel always be with Rodrigo De Paul. Photo: Twitter

Tini Stoessel dedicates a romantic message to Rodrigo De Paul

A few minutes after the victory of the Albiceleste in Argentina vs. Australia, Tini Stoessel used his social networks to send a brief but tender message to the footballer Rodrigo DePaul for the good performance he showed in the aforementioned meeting.

Through her official Twitter account, the interpreter of “Strawberry” published a photograph of her partner in which she added her declaration of love. “Rodrigo I love you”, wrote.

Publication of Tini Stoessel Photo: Twitter

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul together in Qatar

Through his Instagram account, Rodrigo DePaul He shared a snapshot next to Tini Stoessel in which he expressed all the affection he feels towards his partner. “Recharging energy” was the message that the Argentine midfielder sent him.

For her part, the interpreter of “Lie to me” reposted the image and added a tender prayer for her boyfriend. “Come on, my life.”