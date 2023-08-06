The second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is coming to an end and with it, apparently, also that of one of its most beloved members. A few hours ago, Latina announced that there would be a third edition of the culinary reality show and, without a doubt, this excited her followers; However, the happiness of the fans was short-lived: an emotional video was released on social networks in which one of the characters of the successful program is seen leaving the set. This prompted users to immediately make a special request to the channel on Avenida San Felipe. In this note, find out who it is.

What request did the users make to Latina after the possible departure of the character from ‘The Great Chef’?

Through social networks, fans of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” exploded with sadness after seeing a video in which one of the most endearing figures of the culinary reality said goodbye to others.

Given the possible absence of this character in a future edition, Internet users made a request to Latina and the production of the program. “If he leaves, I’ll stop watching ‘The Great Chef'”, “He can’t leave, please”, “Don’t let him go”, “Don’t play games so I cry”, “I swear I can bear everything, but I can’t that exit”, “Don’t take it out”, “I hope nothing changes, except for the participants”, “You all have to be in this season, they give a special touch to the program” and “It is not the same” were some comments of the users.

Users shocked at the possible departure of a character from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: TikTok/Latina

What character from ‘The Great Chef’ would not appear in the third season?

latin shared a curious video through his official TikTok account, in which TV host José Peláez is seen saying goodbye to the set where it takes place ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In that clip, the members of the jury Javier Masías, Nelly Rosinelli and Giacomo Bocchio are also seen with a strange attitude that made their followers worry.

It should be noted that the absence of any of the members of the jury or the TV presenter in the third season of the reality show has not been confirmed, but many of the followers They assure that one of them will no longer be in the new edition.

https://www.tiktok.com/@latina.pe/video/7263944653852953862?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Will José Peláez leave ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

latinHe pointed out that there will be changes in the new season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. For this reason, in a promotional video for the third season they show the members of the juryNelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchiowith a serious and sad countenance. In addition to this, José Peláez also appears, who —imitating ‘Chavo’— picks up his things and closes the door of the set as if saying goodbye to the program. This made fans worry about his stay.

