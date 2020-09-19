Telegram users on Saturday encountered problems with the messenger. This is evidenced by the service data Downdetector…

Crash complaints come from different countries. Users from Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore and Brazil face most problems.

In Russia, failures are reported by residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Saratov, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Omsk, Irkutsk, Khabarovsk and Vladivostok.

Most of the complaints (93%) are related to problems connecting to the service. Another 6% said they could not send or receive messages.

