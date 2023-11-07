We are just a few days away from the next entry of Call of Dutythat is to say, Modern Warfare III, a game that is not a remake of this sub-franchise, but is a completely restarted project as happened with the two previous installments. And now, many potential buyers have become angry with this game without even having released it, this more because of issues related to its advertising.

Recently, on console screens Xbox A message appears that covers all the available space, giving the player the option to buy or set aside this new delivery in some way, something that is impossible to go unnoticed by the player. Many have not liked this advertising method, as it seems invasive, especially for those who do not want this game and are not at all interested in buying it for their console.

Here you can see the screenshot:

The most curious thing is that the message is included exclusively on social media platforms. Xboxand that may imply that they are pushing this brand even more for the simple fact that Microsoft He already owns it and practically everything he owns. Activision in your library. Added to this is that it will be the last game that had an early beta for PlayStation, since those at Redmond care that things are a little fairer from now on.

Complaints about the commercial have been heard in the forums of reddit, where they mention that seeing these screens that prevent exploration in the console menu has made them vomit, as well as other words that include unacceptable in the dictionary. Some have even mentioned that at some point they will not miss a collaboration where the master Chief become an agent that can only be used on these platforms.

Remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III goes on sale on November 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: reddit

Editor’s note: The other time the screen appeared when I turned on the Series S, but it didn’t seem so invasive to me, you just have to press the B button and that’s it, it goes away. I feel like there are people who get upset about anything.