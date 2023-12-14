Love is everywhere, and 'The Big Chef: Celebrities' is no exception. In the midst of cooking and the recurring camaraderie between the members of the competition, a new couple would be flourishing. Who are they? Keep reading and find out all the details.

Who would make up the new couple of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Alessandra Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr are participating in the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and are trending on social networks due to the images broadcast on 'Magaly TV, la firma', in which they are seen kissing.

It is important to remember that, since their ampay came out, both have confirmed that they do not have a romantic relationship. The tiktoker stated that “what you see, you don't ask”, while the actress complained, pointing out that “they are taking the images out of context.”

However, this did not stop them from working together and not feeling intimidated when interacting in front of cameras. In addition, they helped each other with the dishes and shared fun moments on the cooking set in front of the strict juries. This got more than one user excited to see them and did not hesitate to write on social networks how happy they look together.

“I laughed a lot today”, “Long live love”, “They look cute, and today the program was pure love”, “And they cooked badly”, “Together even in sentence”, “You can see the love in the kitchen and the ballads that they sing”, “Today's show is very fun, my favorite ship” and “They seem like a nice couple to me Ale with Renatito” were some comments that the public left about Ale and Renato.

How was the ampay between Renato Rossini Jr and Ale Fuller?

'Magaly TV: the firm one'published the ampay starring Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. last Monday, December 4. The actress can be seen on a night out together with the member of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', who grabbed her by the waist before the eyes of others. The couple then moved to Fuller's apartment, where they kissed.

What did Renato Rossini Jr. say about his friendship with Ale Fuller?

The reporters of Magaly Medina They approached Renato Rossini Jr. and asked him what his romantic relationship with Ale Fuller was.

“She's a super pretty girl, I just met her, what else do you want me to tell you?… I think you don't ask what you see… Nothing happened, she's a super pretty girl…”declared the influencer.



