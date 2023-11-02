‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has become one of the main programs on Peruvian television. From Monday to Friday, several celebrities demonstrate their best knowledge in the kitchen and try to become the winner. However, in recent days two characters were eliminated from the show: Renato Rossini and his son, Renato Rossini Jr. This act was not liked by fans who have disagreed with this decision.

How was the elimination of Renato Rossini and his son?

In the last week, various characters had to leave ‘The great chef’. The first was Renato Rossini Jr., who was eliminated from the fourth season by his own father Renato Rossini. Upon hearing that his son was leaving the competition, the actor was moved, shed a few tears and they gave each other a big hug.

Now, just a few days later, Renato Rossini Sr. was also eliminated from the competition after not reaching the program’s required points, thus being surpassed by former reality boy Gino Pesaressi.

“Thank you, I want to tell you that I am happy to have visited this kitchen, it has been super enriching”held.

Users upset with ‘The Great Chef’ after elimination of the Rossini

After the surprising elimination of the members of the Rossini family, various users left comments on the video shared by the Latina program about Renato Rossini’s farewell. The public expressed their rejection of the new dynamics of the show, of the accumulation of points and stated that both characters should not have been eliminated.

“Noo, let the Rossini come back”, “This is unfair, Renato Rossini did know how to cook”, “Super unfair, those points don’t count. There should be a play-off and remove that from the points”, “Someone who does cook is leaving and remains one that doesn’t even have any… illogical with that point thing,” are some of the messages that can be read on the Instagram platform.

Users expressed their annoyance after the elimination of Renato Rossini. Photo: Instagram