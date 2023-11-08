Deyvis Orosco He is in the middle of controversy and not precisely because of his disputes with the host Magaly Medina; but for the curious comment which he made in relation to his artistic career in a recent interview for an online program. After that, Internet users had harsh comments towards Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid Newton’s boyfriend. In this note, learn why the popular ‘Bomboncito’ has been highly questioned on social networks.

Why has Deyvis Orosco been criticized on social networks?

Deyvis Orosco He was invited to the YouTube channel of the Carlos Orozco statement. At first, the cumbia singer maintained that assuming the baton of his father Jhonny’s musical legacy with Grupo Néctar was a great responsibility.

After this event, the popular ‘Bomboncito’ says that he decided to put on a massive show. “I was the first artist to perform a cumbia concert because before there were dances that were groups on stages enlivening parties. I was the first to bring LED screens and this show to an emblematic venue such as El Huaralino (…). I started using panels,” said Deyvis.

“I imagine that other cumbia groups are going to hear you say that and are going to raise their eyebrows”, journalist Carlo Orozo questioned Deyvis. “I say it so that more people come and do bigger things. I want to create an industry in my country and every time I see that artists of the genre take a step forward, I say that the risk I took was worth it,” added the ‘Bomboncito. ‘.

What do Internet users say about Deyvis Orosco’s curious comment?

Following this interview, social media users questioned Deyvis Orosco for his curious comment and they reminded him of the shows of other orchestras such as Team 5 and Marine Water.

“How humble”, “Only he throws flowers”, “Nor, not everything”, “It’s not all lights, it’s also the singing, the trajectory like that of Agua Marina or Grupo 5”, “Agua Marina did it long before, and Huaralino becomes famous for that group,” were some of the comments of Internet users.