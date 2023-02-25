Milena Warthon won a silver seagull after performing three times at the Viña del Mar Festival. The 22-year-old girl captivated the jury present and her fans did not hesitate to support her virtually, making the Peruvian singer take the prize coveted prize and get one of the most enviable results of the mega event: 6.4. However, not all viewers were satisfied with her score and they made it known through the platforms.

Media celebrate Milena Warthon’s triumph in networks

The Teletrece medium made a post via Instagram celebrating the fact that Milena Warthon had won the silver seagull and, quickly, the publication accumulated thousands of comments, many in favor and also against the Peruvian artist.

“Milena Warthon is the winner! With her song Warmisitay, the Peruvian performer managed to captivate the public and the jury at Viña 2023,” the description reads; however, this did not generate so much joy.

Milena Warthon was the target of criticism on social networks. Photo: @teletrece/Instagram

Users criticize Milena Warthon’s victory and explode against her fans

“Very good participant, but not a shine to win with the boycott that the Peruvians did to all the other participants, in the final the virtual vote should not count”, “In Peru they voted en masse for Milena and they put a 1 to all the participants they were just beginning, they even organized themselves through Twitter and they were proud of it. Throughout the competition, all the participants started with ridiculously low grades from the virtual public, while the Peruvian participant had the highest rating”, were some of the comments about the triumph of Milena Warthon.

“He won because Peru organized to boycott the other participants of the folkloric competition, the others got less than 5 while she got more than 6″, she was one of the most striking.

Users criticize virtual voting for the Viña del Mar Festival. Photo: Twitter capture

Milena Warthon: singer’s parents speak out about her achievement

Proud of your daughter! Milena Warthon’s parents, Renzo and Victoria, connected with “Arriba mi gente” to comment on how they felt in recent days when they saw their offspring competing in the Viña del Mar 2023 festival. Their father mentioned how the stage evolution of the Andean pop artist.

“She was very calm yesterday, days before she was a little more nervous. But as you yourself said, she has been overcoming that initial fear, which perhaps was seen in the first presentation, and in the second she was more empowered. Already in the third I saw her as if she were in one of her concerts, ”she told Maju Mantilla.

Milena Warthon prepares her last energies for the final show in Viña del Mar 2023

After three consecutive presentations in Viña del Mar, Milena Warthon he gets ready one last time to close his successful passage through the important festival with a flourish. The Andean pop singer confessed that she is exhausted, but she is ready to once again go on stage at Quinta Vergara.

Milena Warthon speaks after winning the Silver Seagull

On her social networks, Milena Warthon shared a message thanking the public for their support, but she also reflected that we are still a divided society, since she received racist messages throughout the competition. For this reason, she called for more tolerance and curbing the inequality that exists in our country.