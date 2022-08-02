Due to its nature as a free-to-play game, it is very easy to spend hundreds of dollars on Devil Immortal. In addition to the problems that this causes in the users’ portfolio, it has recently been reported that this can also cause you to not be able to play with other people. This is the case of a particular user, who spent $100,000 on Devil Immortaland is currently suffering the consequences.

Recently, the youtuber known as jtisallbusiness, who invested $100 thousand dollars in equipment and items to improve the level of his character in Devil Immortal. Although his plan worked, creating a hero with unparalleled power, it also had negative repercussions that no one expected. Due to his high level, title match not working with itsince there is no one who can match his power.

As jtisallbusiness mentions in his video, Blizzard is aware of the situation, and already asked for a refund. However, this is a situation that only affects one person, so changing certain elements of multiplayer, or modifying multiplayer policies, sounds basically impossible.

Editor’s note:

While it’s pretty unfortunate that someone spent $100k on Devil Immortalthe biggest problem is that your money basically went down the drain, and there is no way for jtisallbusiness to participate in modes that require matchmaking with someone real.

