The actress gave a funny reply to the user who advised her not to take drugs while staying away from the lifestyle of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Johar. One user wrote- ‘My blessings are with you Divyanka. Do good films and don’t get caught up in drugs and don’t forget to go to Karan Johar.

In response to the user, the actress wrote – ‘This thing was very nice, thank you from the heart. Now-a-days, everyone generally walks others without reason. No matter how strong the artist looks, the heart hurts. From the day Father went to Bhopal by handing over this city, the effort is to keep his head high. It will also remain a lotus in the lotus mud.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’ will knock in theaters next year, know when Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ will be released

Amrita Rao is going to be mother, first picture revealed with baby bump

The actress gave a befitting reply to a user

A user wrote for Divyanka Tripathi – ‘Learn to live one day without makeup and without AC, Madam Dahiya.’ In response to which the actress wrote – ‘Do not be an unnecessary hero Uncle. The work was official in which there was no need for makeup. But make special comments in this way, like you guys have installed Bigg Boss’s camera everywhere. Write something good, bless and otherwise keep working.

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi’s workfront, she was seen in the last serial ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’. Karan Patel was in the lead role with Divyanka in the film.