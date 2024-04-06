User plays Mario Kart with his brain | Atomix

Technology advances in a surprising way, and although this usually brings bad news, on this occasion we can see something very positive. As you probably already know, the first implementation of the Neuralink chip in a person took place some time ago. To demonstrate the advantages of this, A video has been shared where we can see a person playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with your brain.

Nolan Arbaugh is a 29-year-old man who, unfortunately, suffered from an accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Fortunately, he was selected for the Neuralink operation, which implemented a chip in his brain with which he is able to control various electronic devices. To demonstrate the rapid advancement and advantages that this technology offers, Elon Musk's company shared where we can see Arbaugh perform various activities, including playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Neuralink was kind enough to open their doors for me to tour their headquarters a few weeks back. It was an amazing experience and a day I'll never forget. This was at a company wide meeting at the end of the day. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Hope y'all enjoy!… pic.twitter.com/YNa2Jtjhnk — Noland Arbaugh (@ModdedQuad) March 22, 2024

In the video we can see Arbaugh choose Bowser and compete with his father. Although the Neuralink user did not win the race, He had a great performance using items and almost obtaining victory, all using just the chip in your brain. Next to Mario Kart 8 DeluxeArbaugh has experimented with titles such as Civilization VI and Chess, and in all tests they have had positive results.