Juarez City.- The Municipal Sanitation Board applied a fine of more than 75 thousand pesos after discovering a clandestine tap at a home in the Creta Residencial subdivision.

An anonymous complaint received on WhatsApp 656 375 36 10 alerted the decentralized staff about an irregularity in the property, supporting the fact with images.

The account located on Volos Street was analyzed and it was observed that it had zero and/or low water consumption.

After carrying out an inspection in the meter area, the existence of an irregular intake was detected, which deviated before reaching the meter, thus circumventing the readings of the device.

JMAS personnel proceeded to eliminate the illegal tap and applied a financial penalty of $75,999 pesos, equivalent to 700 UMAS.