Nowadays there are people with great hacking skills, which can lead them in two directions, the first is to work as computer scientists where their salary will obviously be one of the highest within, the second is to use the knowledge to steal money or some information. privileged. This is the case of a boy who has used a video game tool intelligently.

From what has been mentioned, Anthony Viggiano 26 years old, former investment analyst at Goldman Sachs, has used his work knowledge from there to find investment opportunities that had not been made available to the general public. Something that he also did in the company of his friends, and that led them to generate a small fortune of just over $4,000 USD.

After raising suspicions, the FBI He has been accused of charges due to these actions, and the most curious thing is that one of his main work tools was the Xbox 360 voice chat, which still works today. This was combined with the use of email, which were deleted once they were confirmed as read to avoid being caught by the relevant authorities.

Something important to consider is the fact that they cannot yet be fully arrested due to lack of concrete evidence, and that the audios distributed through the console’s voice chat have not been able to be rescued from the source of information. So, until now they are in preventive detection while they gather a little more information to give the possible verdict of the judges.

Without a doubt, making investments through the use of the console is something that few users would think of.

