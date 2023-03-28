A couple of days ago the remake version of resident evil 4 officially launched on the console market and pc, a game that has pleasantly surprised those who thought that this new adaptation was not needed. And now, the secrets of this title are being revealed to those who have already been able to finish it for the first time.

One of the tricks that was released by the user known as tactical_banter in Redditwas precisely to be able to skip one of the most complicated parts at the beginning of the game, the fight in the central town, in which the user must survive waves of villagers. And now, everything can be a walk in the park thanks to your find.

Today I learned you can skip the opening village fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake by shooting the bell from a rooftop. A scoped rifle makes it easier, obviously.

Jesus the amount of detail from this game is outstanding! Credit to the users Sorekasho and Tactical_Banter on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/BVwsQ22qoA — Denzel⁷ (@KuyaDenzel95) March 26, 2023

The trick is to shoot the church bell from the house where Leon takes refuge from the won, but for this you will have to have a rifle to have more precision, so it can only be done from a second round of the video game. That itself makes playing the second round a much easier task than thought.

Surely, this cheat is going to be used in the official speedrun times, at least in a category in which several weapons are already unlocked in the inventory.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Wow, this secret is one of the best, now I’m quite interested in trying it myself, but I still have some time to complete the main campaign. I’ll try it a little later.