A few days ago, what has been one of the biggest phenomena to emerge on social networks in recent years came to HBO Max (and HBO Spain): Zack Snyder’s version of La Liga de la Justicia. After the cold reception that the version that reached theaters, edited by Josh Whedon, had between the public and critics, many users wondered what had happened to several of the parts that had been shown up to that moment.

Faced with these questions that arose in the DC fandom, Zack Snyder assured that the version he had shot before the project was expelled existed, which quickly caused a phenomenon little seen before, which has finally led to the one known as Snyder’s Cut came to see the light.

User pays tribute to Zack Snyder’s Justice League and creates Spencer’s Cut

As a tribute to this launch, which has had countless interactions through social networks, the Twitter user @_XboxNews has made a montage of «Spencer’s Cut », including great of the protagonists that today reside among the IPs owned by Microsoft.

Bethesda games will be exclusive to platforms with Xbox Game Pass, according to Phil Spencer

As we can see in the two images made by the user of the Spencer’s Cut, these are carried out by several of the most iconic protagonists of the franchises that Microsoft owns. Dooms Guy, BJ Blazkowicz, Senua, Marcus, The Master Chief, and Dovahkiin are the main characters in this fantastic image.

At the moment, this Spencer’s Cut It is nothing more than a mere tribute, but can you imagine a title for Xbox that had all these heroes in its cast? Without a doubt, he would be able to fight face to face in popularity with the work directed by Zack Snyder.