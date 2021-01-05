New Delhi Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known for his speed and aggressive attitude on the cricket field. At the same time, the Pakistani cricket team’s battle with the Indian team is well known. Currently, Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar remains very active on social media after retiring from cricket. He can be seen praising the players of the Indian cricket team on social media.

Shoaib Akhtar is known for keeping his thoughts open on social media. Recently, Shoaib Akhtar has praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team. Replying to one of his followers on Twitter, he praised MS Dhoni and said that it is the name of a whole era.

Q & A for next 20 minutes. Use the hashtag #AskShoaibAkhtar. Will try to respond to as many as possible. Shoot. – Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Actually Shoaib Akhtar was associated with his fans through Twitter on #AskShoaibAkhtar to ask questions. During which his fans could ask questions and get their answers. During this time a follower questioned him about Mahendra Singh Dhoni. To which Shoaib Akhtar wrote, ‘This is the name of an entire era’. Which is getting much appreciation on social media.

What You Say About MS DhOnI ❤️ – ALEX ???????? ???? (@ AlexWah33d) January 3, 2021

Please tell that Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from cricket on August 15 last year. He has the record of giving India three big ICC titles. He named ODI World Cup in 2011, T20 World Cup in 2007 and Champions Trophy India in 2013.

