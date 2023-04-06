Gastrointestinal disorders:

Dr. Fatima Al-Nassar, a gastroenterologist, explained in statements to Sky News Arabia that sudden overeating after long hours of fasting, and eating a large amount of fatty or spicy foods during breakfast, exposes the digestive system of the fasting person to disorders and various health problems, most notably:

heartburn

GERD.

Indigestion.

How to avoid fasting digestive problems?

The gastroenterologist stressed the need for the fasting person to follow the necessary health advice during the month of Ramadan, in order to maintain the integrity of his digestive system, and thus avoid all health problems that cause suffering during the month of fasting, by:

Starting breakfast by eating a small amount of warm liquids, such as a bowl of soup, to prepare the digestive system by starting the breakfast process.

Gradual eating to avoid indigestion.

Avoid high-calorie meals.

Replace red meat with white meat such as poultry and fish.

Make sure to eat foods rich in protein and fiber found in vegetables and salads.

Avoid eating fatty desserts, especially immediately after breakfast.

Eat small, light meals at regular intervals throughout the period from iftar until suhoor.

Drink at least 2 liters of water, intermittently, during iftar.

Doing light home exercises an hour or two after breakfast.

The disappearance of digestive problems thanks to healthy fasting

Healthy fasting during the month of Ramadan, and adherence to the correct diet, guarantees many benefits to the human digestive system, as many studies have shown the disappearance of many symptoms associated with diseases of the digestive system and digestive disorders, the most prominent of which are: