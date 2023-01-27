Everything and the opposite of everything has been said about Windows systems, but it is difficult to know which programs can really be useful, this brief guide intends to give you a tip.

While some Windows functions actually work great, others need to use third-party programs to do their job.

Here are 7 programs for Windows that may come in handy

1. Ccleaner

ccleaner is a program that is used to clean files and useless registry keys, the “classic” one of Windows very often in addition to removing files from the trash, some residual useless files, in fact it does not remove cookies from the browser and other types of useless files, Ccleaner can reach where normal Windows cleaning does not.

Windows disk cleanup can remove previous installations or “leftovers” from previous updates and installations, but Ccleaner will give you “the edge”.

But be careful to clean the Windows registry, this is not always a good idea.

2. Microsoft PC Cleaner

To “compete” with Ccleaner, Microsoft has put its own, after years it is finally out Microsoft PC Cleaner, basically the official “ccleaner” from Microsoft; although still in beta, this program still does a good job, it can easily be used with other programs such as Ccleaner itself.

3. Defragglers

Less known, but this program is also part of the Ccleaner family.

You may have noticed that Windows defragmentation doesn’t always do its job, if you have a mechanical disk (usually it doesn’t fragment on SSDs), fortunately Defraggler succeeds where the classic defrag function of Windows.

4. Retrieve

Have you lost files and images that you may have deleted by mistake and don’t know how to recover them?

don’t panic, Recover that’s exactly what it’s for, from the CCleaner family it can also recover accidentally deleted files, so you’ll be able to recover the family photo or your dog’s photo that you had accidentally removed.

5. Revo Uninstaller

You will surely have noticed that very often the official Windows uninstall system does not delete the residual folders and files, you have to do it manually once you have uninstalled a certain program.

If you wondered if there are programs that can uninstall “completely” without necessarily going into the search manually, know that Revo Uninstaller it was created for just that purpose.

In addition to completely removing unwanted programs and games, you can also remove various bloatware, which is no small thing, and also delete the registry keys attached to the installations you remove; you just have to try it.

6. CPU-Z

Do you need certain drivers and don’t know what precise components your personal computer has? No problem: CPU-Z is a program that allows you to see exactly how much RAM, which video card you have (or which ones), which motherboard you have and other hardware components.

This will be very useful if you want, for example, to install a driver for a component whose nature you did not know.

7. QuickCpu

Not everyone knows it, but the processor doesn’t always go “to its maximum”, Windows by default “restricts” the capabilities of your processor; there may be various reasons for this, but this is not the place to discuss them.

QuickCpufrom Coderbag, not only allows you to “accelerate” your processor to bring it to the maximum of its possibilities, but it allows you to monitor the activities of your processor, as well as the cores, as well as accessing particular functions.

This can be very useful as soon as you install Windows, to have greater calculation speed (in the sense of making the most of the processor) while using the computer.

Concluding

All these programs are valid from Windows 10 onwards, remember that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are no longer supported by Microsoft.