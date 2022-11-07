Yamaha’s assault on the supersport 600 class was unleashed on the world in 1999. The R6 has always been up front in the battle for the title of best ‘six hundred’. Both in terms of performance and in terms of steering and braking, there has never been anything wrong with it.

From 2004, the R6 got a stiffer frame and radial brakes, followed a year later by larger throttle bodies and an improved engine mapping. In 2006, Yamaha was a bit too enthusiastic with the figures that the block was running at 18,000 rpm, which turned out to be greatly exaggerated. Nevertheless, it is still an excellent, stable (circuit) engine today, with neutral and light steering and a smooth, exciting engine that literally screams for revs. This also applies to the later developments: over the years the suspension has been reconsidered, things like ECU and injection have been updated and minor changes have been made such as lower clip-ons; but essentially it remained the same engine – just each time slightly better than its predecessor.

In 2017, the R6 received a final real update, with new bodywork that emphasized the family ties with the R1. The aluminum frame was carried over from the 2016 model, the magnesium subframe was new. For the other components, Yamaha went shopping on its own shelves: the fully adjustable 43 mm UPSD was taken from the R1, just like the radial brake calipers and master cylinder, while the front wheel including larger 320 mm brake discs was borrowed from the MT-10. New were the six-way adjustable traction control and a quickshifter. Because of Euro4, some horses were led out of the stable again, the 2017 R6 was still good for 116 hp @ 14,500 rpm. Since model year 2021, the R6 is only available as ‘track only’ under the name R6 RACE.

It will come as no surprise that the R6 does not focus on comfort, yet the seating position is not super compact and (sporty) touring is absolutely possible. It goes without saying, however, that you will rarely find an R6 with which only leisurely touring rides were driven, but well-maintained copies last a long time. For a long time. The first models (until 2003) dare to be sensitive to rust on smaller parts such as bolts and brackets, but real reliability problems are extremely rare.

What you should watch out for: replacement mufflers. On many circuits you can only go with an original muffler, and even then it is often the intake noise that will kill you. A large part of the R6s in circulation have been used as circuit engines. Aftermarket fairings are a giveaway. A clear tap from the valves does not have to be a disaster, it usually just means that the valves need to be adjusted. During a possible test drive, also check that the clutch is not slipping, and check the first and second gears – especially the earlier models were sometimes used as stunt bikes. But as said: a well-maintained R6 lasts a long time. For a long time.

Water-cooled 4-in-line • 599cc • 116-122 hp • 190 kg • 17 l • €1,500 – €17,000