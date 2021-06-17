What car would a car enthusiast buy if he had almost in his pocket $ 140,000? There is plenty of choice, both on the new and in the collector car sector. Luxury cars, super sports cars, or perhaps an electric to the latest cries. A few examples: in the United States one Porsche 911 Carrera it costs just over $ 100,000 for one Tesla Model S 80,000 are enough, while for one Mercedes-Benz S-Class just under 120,000 are needed. Then there are the auctions, which are now very strong online, where anything can happen and you never cease to amaze. The latest madness we came across while wandering around the web? A 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser changed hands for $ 136,000.

A madness, more than $ 50,000 compared to the list price at the time. But evidently, the collector, who found it among the lots of Bring a Trailer and at the end of a fiery war at the last click if he won it, must have had good reasons for taking it home. There is no doubt about the goodness of the car: the Land Cruiser is a true flagship, a timeless symbol of Toyota quality and, last but not least, a true queen among off-road vehicles. But what could have justified an expense bordering on madness, given that the commercial value of this used car usually stands around $ 10-15,000? The answer is very simple: the kilometers traveled.

The enviable e incredible state of conservation of the Japanese 4 × 4 is quickly explained: from 1994 to today, the car has traveled just over 1,600 kilometers, a thousand miles to be exact. The “as new” ad, in this case, really captures reality. To understand this, just take a tour around the car: the bodywork is intact and shiny, as if it had just come out of the paint shop. Ditto under the bonnet, where a beautiful in-line six-cylinder with 4.5 liters of displacement shines in all its power. Someone, in 2017, even bothered to replace the fuel pump and filter. The cockpit is immaculate, covered with very soft leather. Only one question remains: Will the new owner use it or put it under a glass bell? Not an easy choice …