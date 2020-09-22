Highlights: The accused escaped after the murder of the woman in the hotel room, the police opened the knot

Police reached the accused through CCTV footage and mobile of the deceased woman

Accused of murder said, the woman used to recharge her and talk to another young man

Agra

The woman was killed by a youth on Monday in a hotel under Sikandra police station area of ​​Agra. The youth escaped after carrying out the incident. The police has arrested the accused youth, revealing the incident within a few hours. The woman was strangled to death on suspicion of infidelity.

A young man and woman came to a hotel located a few steps from Sikandra, a police station in Agra. Room number 121 booked. Shortly thereafter, the young man quietly left. When the staff opened the room for cleanliness, the body of the woman was lying there. The belt was hanging from the neck of the deceased woman. The case has been reported to police. The police team rushed to the scene. ID of youth found in the investigation. The name of the young man was written in it. Also the address was of Fursatganj Bareilly. During investigation, ID was found to be fake.

Had a conversation with a man named Lakhan

The police checked the CCTV nearby and found the footage of the woman and the young man. When the woman’s mobile was checked, she was identified as Preeti wife Lakhindra Baghel, a resident of Baipur, Sikandra. The call detail revealed that the deceased had a conversation with Lakhan, a resident of Nagla, and had spoken to him for the last time in the morning. The police immediately arrested the accused Lakhon.

‘Recharge makes me talk to another’

The accused in police custody said that they had befriended them while working in a factory and later fell in love. Preeti used to recharge her mobile and used to make money by making some excuse. When accused Lakhan used to call him for conversation, Preity used to talk to another young man. There was also no doubt about this. Lakhan says that Preity was not agreeing. Station in-charge Arvind Kumar said that the mobile of the deceased Preeti was found in the hotel room. Because of this, the police reached him in no time.