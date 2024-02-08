The first month of 2024 closes positively on the used market front, with increases net of mini-transfers of 12.5% ​​for changes of ownership of four-wheelers and 7.9% for those of motorcycles compared to the month of January of the previous year. Results which, however, are reduced to +7.4% and +3% respectively in terms of daily average, due to the presence of an extra working day in January 2024. According to the data reported in the latest monthly bulletin “Auto-Trend”, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on PRA data, which can be consulted on the website www.aci.it, for every 100 new cars in the month of January 202 second-hand cars were sold, double the number of new cars registered. Also particularly significant is the monthly balance of mini-transfers (temporary transfers in the name of the dealer awaiting resale to the end customer) which in January recorded an increase of 19.8% compared to the same month of 2023 (14.4% the daily average ).

Diesel and petrol on pole

As regards the choice of fuel, traditional diesel and petrol cars still prevail on the used market, but the share of petrol hybrids rose to 5.9% in January, showing growth of 28.2%. Second-hand electric cars are still at the forefront, reaching a market share of 0.6% in the first month of the year.

Minivolutions

In the mini transfers sector, however, the decline in diesel cars continues, which despite confirming themselves at the top of the rankings closed the month of January with a share of 49.8% compared to the 52.6% recorded in the same month of 2023. Otherwise, the incidence of petrol hybrids rises to 7.8%, once again exceeding that of LPG cars (7.6%). Finally, it is worth highlighting the increase in mini-transfers of diesel hybrid cars, which more than doubled the volume between January 2023 and 2024.

Radiation

Positive balance in January for car radiation, but still too little impact to counteract the constant growth of the Italian fleet. With a replacement rate of 0.71 (for every 100 new cars 71 were removed), four-wheeler radiation recorded an increase of 12.5% ​​compared to January 2023 (7.4% daily average) . Motorcycle radiation also increased, closing the first month of the year with a positive change of 3.4% compared to January 2023, however falling into negative territory (-1.3%) in terms of the daily average.