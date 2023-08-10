Full throttle July for the used market. Transfers of ownership of cars without mini-transfers, which are temporary transfers in the name of the dealer pending resale to the end customer, increased by 7.5%. Growth rising to 9.5% for transfers gross of mini-transfers: 414,263 formalities against 378,283 in July 2022. This is thanks to a 12.5% ​​increase in mini-transfers: 170,306 mini-transfers compared to 151,417 in July 2022.

Motorbikes

Slight increase (+0.4%) for transfers of motorcycle net of mini-transfers: 62,536 applications against 62,266 in July 2022. Vehicles in general – again net of mini-transfers – recorded an increase of 5.3% compared to July 2022.

Absolute global numbers

About the numerical volumes overall, it is found that changes of ownership, adjusted for the distorting effect of mini-transfers, amounted to 243,957 for cars only and 343,737 for all vehicles (in July 2022 they had been, respectively, 226,866 and 326,296). In July 2023, for every 100 new cars, 204 used ones were sold (net sales were double the first registrations): 178, on average, in the first seven months of the year. The January-July 2023 period closed with increases of 6.7% for cars and 4.6% for all vehicles, against a decrease of 2.7% for motorcycles.

Radiation at -0.6%. For every 100 new cars, 71 have been deregistered

Radiation of cars slightly down (-0.6%), essentially due to the decrease in exports, given that demolitions recorded a growth of 1.7%: 85,470 cases against 86,011 in July 2022. The unit replacement rate is amounted to 0.71 (for every 100 new cars, ie 71 were decommissioned) and to 0.61 in the first seven months of the year. The radiation of children increased by 5.8%. motorcycles: 11,379 motorcycles banned against 10,754 in July 2022. Slight drop (-0.3%), instead for vehicles in general: 105,365 banned compared to 105,719 in July last year. In the first seven months of 2023, decreases of 8.9% for passenger cars and 8% for all vehicles were recorded, despite a 1.4% growth in motorcycles.