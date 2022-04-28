Are you looking for something special? Choose something from the land of the rising sun! A used JDM car could also be a good investment.

Which self-respecting Fast & Furious-fan doesn’t dream about these cars? You can choose to get something obscure (and right-hand drive) from Japan yourself, but some legendary Japanese are also just delivered here new. So if you look carefully, you can also find the necessary gems closer to home. We would in any case not ignore these three.

Subaru Impreza WRX STI ‘Blobeye’ – €15k for a neat

Price then: €45,495

For: An icon with rally genes (especially in blue and gold), sharp undercarriage and the best way to get through the winter smiling

Against: Difficult to find an original, many are against or over the edge of the antisocial. But if they sound so good – who cares?

A little background: The Japanese car market has gone a little crazy lately. Now the first generation Gran Turismogamers and Fast & Furious –fans have conquered the childhood pimples, they are starting to pick up the icons of their childhood. And not for little. A MkIV Supra was recently sold for 176 grand, a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI TME for 175k, while Impreza’s 22B casually do about 275k… And the stretch is not over yet. That’s why as a used JDM car you have a Blobeye necessary.

Yes, that sounds more like an STD test result than something attractive. But this generation Impreza (2003-2006) was rounder and nicer than the bugeye of which he was the facelift. Like all Imprezas, it’s an executioner’s weapon thanks to its four-wheel drive, incredible all-weather performance, characterful boxer engine and low center of gravity. But the Blobeye was also the last to have the charismatic 2.0-litre engine, before they swapped it for a more torquey but less rev-hungry 2.5.

Preferably go for a WRX STI – they had a stronger six-speed gearbox and various engine upgrades, and the Driver Controlled Center Differential. If you see PPP (Prodrive Performance Pack): all right, then the power goes from 265 to 305 hp. And otherwise there are tons of tuners that can do that trick (and much more, also in terms of power) for you.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 – from approximately €25k

Price then: no idea, never delivered here

For: You can’t get a GT-R cheaper, and they’re probably only going to be worth more

Against: Extremely hard to find an unmolested copy, the least popular GT-R, lots of potential expense items

It may sound strange, but some Nissan GT-Rs are currently being sold for around $250,000. Rarer ones do even more than that, and it only gets worse. For example, a 400R can go up to (sit down) 1.8 million. Who is that up to? Rich Americans. To be allowed to import something from them, a car must be older than 25 years, so the R32 generation of the Skyline was only allowed to enter the country since mid-2014, after which prices exploded. The R34 may not enter until 2024, and a gift quickly does 300k.

The way out if you want an affordable used JDM car: the middle brother, the R33. It has never been able to match the popularity of the R32 or R34, but has the same over-engineered and immensely reliable RB26 2.6-liter inline six engine and the ingenious ATTESA-ETS four-wheel drive system. What he lacks is the motorsport heritage of his predecessor and the Hollywood status of his successor. In other words: little cult status. But that could well change.

It came in 1995 and was the first GT-R to be officially delivered in the UK – so you can still turn to that if you’re looking for one. They were so easy to provide with (much) more power that they delivered (much) more power than the driver could handle. So pay close attention to crash damage, because that chance is very high. Just like the one on rust, by the way.

Honda NSX – from around €70k

Price then: €117,983

For: Absolute supercar status, usable performance and quiet in the city too. What else do you want?

Against: A bit dated and not a lot of power for this money. But it’s a Japanese supercar, for Ayrton’s name!

A sensible, hand-built, all-aluminium supercar from Japan? That must be the original Honda NSX. And it can be yours now for the price of two Honda e’s. If you are looking for a used JDM car…

You don’t see many NSX’s on the street, and for good reason. Thanks to the high price and production of only 25 per day, fewer than 19,000 NSXs were made during its 15-year life. But those little 19,000 were very good. For the budget mentioned here you can only go for a manual transmission from 1991. And then you will have to search carefully, because a nice one is quickly (much) more expensive. The most sought after are of course the rarest: the Type R (483 made, with the original 3.0), the NSX-R (like the Type R, but with the later 3.2 – 140 made) and the ‘Last 12’ cars. You need some Bitcoins for that.

An early car will have the 24-valve 3.0-liter V6 with 273 hp and 284 Nm, with a five-speed or a somewhat soggy automatic. Go for the manual gearbox. The advantage is: because it’s a Honda, you don’t need the gross national product of Kazakhstan to maintain it. It is extremely reliable and even servicing on this used JDM car does not cost the world. If you are tempted, make sure that the timing belt has been replaced; that should be done every seven years or 100,000 kilometers.

