Looking purely at ease of use, hydrogen is the ideal fuel: refueling is just as easy as with petrol or diesel, but you drive with virtually no local emissions. That is why a large group of people hope that we will put an end to the EV hype and that we will quickly switch to FCEVs. The good news for these people: you can already buy a used hydrogen car for surprisingly little money.

For example, you can get a used Toyota Mirai or Hyundai ix35 FCEV for less than 20,000 euros. Then you have a car that is about ten years old. But for 25,000 euros you already have a Mirai from 2019 with only 19,000 kilometers on the clock. With this first generation of hydrogen cars, you can travel about 500 kilometers after a 3-minute refueling. You already have a used Hyundai Nexo from 35,000 euros.

Where do you fill up with hydrogen and what does it cost?

Soon the first minus appears. More and more filling stations for hydrogen are being added, but there are currently less than twenty in the Netherlands. Moreover, hydrogen has risen sharply in price in recent years. At most gas stations you pay a minimum of 20 euros per kilo, so that a full tank quickly costs 100 euros. Not necessarily cheaper than a petrol car, so.

Hydrogen cars are still exempt from road tax until 2024, so there is still an advantage to be gained there. In 2025 you will pay a little road tax and from 2026 EV and hydrogen drivers will pay the full price. If fuel prices remain high, it is therefore not financially attractive to drive on hydrogen.

Also pay attention to the repair costs for used hydrogen cars

We previously wrote about the owner of a Hyundai ix35 FCEV where the fuel cell broke down. The quote for the repair was more than 100,000 euros. In case of problems, you write off the car in one go. Incidentally, there is an ix35 FCEV for sale with a broken fuel cell for around 8,000 euros – if you are really handy.