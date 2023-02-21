WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. pre-owned home sales fell to a 12-year low in January, but the pace of decline has slowed, adding to cautious optimism that the housing market slump may be close to hitting bottom. end.

Used home sales fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million units last month, the lowest level since October 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. This marked the 12th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest since 1999.

Sales dropped in the Northeast and Midwest, but increased in the South and West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales rising to a rate of 4.10 million units.

Home resales, which account for a large chunk of US home sales, were down 36.9% year-on-year in January.

“Home sales are bottoming out,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

The housing market has been the biggest victim of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hike campaign. Residential investment has contracted for seven consecutive quarters, the longest period since 2009.

But the worst is probably over. Homebuilder sentiment rose to a five-month high in February, albeit still depressed. However, it will take a while for the real estate market to recover. Government data last week showed that construction of single-family homes and permits to build future homes slowed in January.

The median price of existing homes rose 1.3% year-on-year to $359,000 in January. There were 980,000 formerly owned homes on the market, up 2.1% from December and 15.3% from a year earlier.

At the pace of January sales, it would take 2.9 months to deplete the current inventory of existing homes, up from 1.6 months a year ago. A four to seven month supply is seen as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Properties typically stayed on the market for 33 days last month, up from 26 days in December. About 54% of homes sold in January had been on the market for less than a month.

First-time buyers accounted for 31% of sales, up from 27% a year ago. Cash sales accounted for 29% of transactions, up from 27% a year ago.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)