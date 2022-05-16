The Harley-Davidson 883 started its career as a sporty flagship, but gradually evolved into a motorcycle that functioned as an entry-level model in the Harley world. Now that the new Nightster seems to be taking over the role of Sportster, the 883 is a nice second-hand alternative.

The 883 saw the light of day in 1986, but in 2004 the model received a major update with the XL Evolution engine, in view of the applicable environmental standards. The 45° angle of the V-twin was retained, but the cylinders were new for better cooling and lubrication; while new pistons were also fitted. As a result, the performance went up a lot, just like the maximum speed (now 6,000 rpm).

The maximum power also increased by more than 10%, although 53 hp was of course still not a tidal wave of horsepower. The block was rubber-suspended in the steel cradle frame, so you could also let it idle without it bouncing off your driveway spontaneously – or leaving an oil trail, as the engine covers were also updated to prevent leaks.

Because the block was given an extra suspension point, the frame was made much stiffer. The battery and oil tank were placed under the saddle, so that the weight distribution was better balanced. Together with the frame, this ensured steering behavior at a 21st-century level.

In 2007, injection was also thrown on top (apart from ABS in 2014, the only electronics that ever appeared on the Sportster) because carburettors could no longer be homologated. It turned the Sportster into a motorcycle that could also win over new customers, previously the 883 was actually a bike for the diehards who nicknamed all the known Harley inconveniences ‘character’.

Together with a 17-litre tank (instead of 12.5 litres), you could now not only drive better, but also further. In addition, bumpy roads were preferably still avoided, with the basic springs and very little suspension travel. The fact that the rear stereo suspension had adjustable spring preload did not help much.

The brakes were also very basic, with a single 292mm disc up front and a thin two-piston caliper; but heart-pounding rides aren’t the Sportster’s forte. It is an ideal motorcycle for a sunny day cruising with an open half helmet at a pace that can be described as ‘zen’. The fact that the model has remained unchanged for almost 16 years means that there is some choice, but know that because of the enormous option list, no two Sportsters will be found.

Most Sportsters have had a pleasant life and are rarely worn out. A disadvantage of this is that well-maintained engines are also cleaned very often, which can cause some corrosion here and there. Check especially the models with wire wheels for good spokes.

The belt is generally maintenance-free, but can be damaged by stone chips. Pay particular attention to severely ‘customized’ models, as a loud exhaust and special lights are nice, but can cause problems if no attention is paid to the carburetion/injection and/or the electrical parts.

Know that the smallest Harley still drops a good 265 kilograms on the scale, so that slow driving is not always obvious. Incidentally, Harley also made a SuperLow version where you almost had to crouch down, but that has so little ground clearance that it becomes dangerous.

Air-cooled V-twin | 883cc | 53 hp | 265 kg | 17 liters | € 6,000 – € 14,000