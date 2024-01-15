There English chain GAME apparently will stop trade-ins Of used games starting from next February 16th: this was reported by some members of the staff, who spoke about it with the Eurogamer editorial team.

While GameStop invites you to bring second-hand goods into stores to save money and help the environment, in short, GAME seems to have decided to put an end to the buying and selling of used video gamesdisposing of current stocks through discounts.

Users will have one more month to carry out their exchanges, after which they will necessarily have to turn to other companies to carry out any trade-ins. It is difficult to understand how this choice will impact GAME's business.