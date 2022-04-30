Congratulations, you have produced something! Now for the bad news: no more two-seaters, coupes or sedans for you. But a van with windows as a second-hand family car, that’s not necessary…

If you’re looking for a second-hand car to carry your offspring, you have a few nice options. Very different options, even. Like these three we’ve selected for you.

Audi RS 6 C5 – €20k, or a little more for a really good one

Price then: €132,090

For: A supercar from the zeros, disguised as a good station. Children, junk, pets – everything fits and is almost completely intact at the destination

Against: Gearbox and DRC suspension are known issues. And not cheap to make; note that the previous owner has already done that

Yes, of course, it could also be that the thought of a spacious, family-friendly 2018 Superb, with such an emissions-responsible 1.6 TDI to drag you on the roads. But you are braver than that. You are looking for a second-hand family car that does not radiate that you have completely surrendered to house, tree, animal.

The car in the picture is the RS 6 ‘Plus’, which has an extra 30 horsepower (and some cool stuff). But to be honest, we’d rather spend that extra money on a good copy of the ‘normal’, even though 450 hp RS 6. By ‘good’ we mean it has the normal dampers – that Dynamic Ride Control was super cool, but also super leaky like a super basket and super expensive to repair. Rather normal. The gearbox also wants to give up at high mileage and also costs serious kinks. So rather go for a slightly higher mileage where the box has already been turned.

Take your time looking – there are plenty (especially if you consider the possibility of German imports). Once you’ve got one, that 4.2-litre twin-turbo V8 is a joy to live with. Yes, you’re going to be good friends with the pump holder (count on about 1 in 7), but hitting 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds is hilarious with this thing. And if baby number two turns out to be twins, don’t worry, three will fit in the back seat. An RS 6 is never cheap, but hey: neither are children.

VW California T5 – about €40k

Price then: € 55,000

For: The possibility to go everywhere and to sleep, with the whole family and belongings. A holiday in your driveway

Against: Prices are now rising fast, shop carefully. Are you really going to put it to good use? Not suitable for school rides

Okay, so you have your fast station for your daily miles. What is still to come is something for outings and holidays. Something that will keep the kids entertained during those endless school breaks without having to rent a villa in the Algarve. Yes, there are other RVs, but is there any ketchup other than Heinz’s? Well then.

Two important points when considering a used family car in this category. Camper vans are brilliant for that adventurous world-at-your-feet feeling, but space is limited. That’s not so bad for children – they still go out after a day of touring the countryside, but it’s tight for parents. Bring wine. And oh yes: prices for California’s are slightly insane right now.

The Corona ban on air traffic has increased the popularity of DIY holidays enormously, and therefore the demand for motorhomes. One of our editors has a T6 he bought new, and a dealer recently offered it more than he ever paid for it, and it has 70k on the clock. There are cheaper options; for about 35k you should be able to find a nice T5 (although they are already going fast to 40…). Just take care of it and it will hold its value like Velcro. A more classic T25/T2 is also possible, but what you gain in price, you lose in space and reliability.

Aston Martin Rapide – from €75k

Price then: €270,000

For: Looks of a supercar, top V12, a real Aston Martin for (okay, relatively) little

Against: It’s big, why is the back seat so small? Maintenance not for the weak of frame

To be fair, we’re writing this a bit like it was our ideal three-car garage. We wouldn’t recommend a four-door Aston Martin to anyone as your only family transport option. There’s a fight. A lot of fighting. And thrombosis.

The Rapide was not an immediate sales success in the early 1990s, because the mission of ‘make a usable four-seat Aston’ was not successfully accomplished. The designers had been a little too busy keeping the slim, low Aston Martin silhouette to worry a bit about something like ‘adult space in the back’.

You’re not so much in the back of a Rapide – you put yourself in a leather cocoon, and when the door closes, you’re stuck. People who are slightly taller than average or claustrophobic should expect immense panic attacks. But herein lies the genius of our selection. Buy one as a used family car when the kids are still small and scratchy, and sell it when they start to grow hair in strange places. In that glorious meantime, you’ll own a British piece of art that can calmly take the kids to football or hockey, and will give you endless amounts of nonsensical but oh-so-delightful, boisterous supercar moments on the way back.

Still something (even) more striking? Check out our tips for used JDM cars here!