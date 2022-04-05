When changing the oil to your motor vehicle it is important to focus on disposal of used oils. To this proposed 82% of Italians believes that the lubricating oil used is to be considered a dangerous waste and the 59% are aware of the risks of environmental pollution related to its mismanagement.

He conducted a thorough investigation on the used oil Lorien Consultingwhich concerned the knowledge and behavior on the subject of waste. The results were shown atEcoforum organized in Rome by Legambiente, Editorial The New Ecology And Kyoto Club.

Conou Waste Oil Consortium, what it is

The pollution of the groundwater ei dangers related to combustion these are the two risks most highlighted by the interviewees; as for it disposal of used oil of their car, 93% indicate correct behavior, a figure that drops to 89% for it oil disposal used by industries: there are those who think that it is possible to use used oil directly as a fuel.

Just ai professional holders of used lubricating oil – factories, garages and service stations – is dedicated the new spot made by National consortium for the management, collection and treatment of used mineral oils (CONOU).

The CONOU consortium collects used oils free of charge

The film aims to convey the educational message of do not disperse the used oil in the environment because, by polluting the aquifer, risks entering the food chain; and invites you to contact the Consortium which, through its supply chain, lo collect for free and transforms it, through the regenerationin a new lubricant base.

Used engine oil, danger!

All internal combustion engines such as, for example, those of cars, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and naval vehicles and industrial machinery, they need to be lubricated to function. This function is performed by the so-called lubricating oil which is mineral or synthetic based. During use, the oil is consumed and undergoes chemical-physical transformations. Used no longer lubricates properly and therefore goes replaced regularly.

Used oil is highly polluting

The used one must be disposed of correctly because otherwise it becomes highly polluting. When poured into the ground, the used oil penetrates the ground poisoning the aquifer which provides drinking water and water for irrigation of crops.

Why used motor oil is dangerous VIDEO

If missing in water it floats forming an impermeable film that leads to the death, due to lack of oxygen, of everything that lives below it. If burned improperly, the used oil releases into the atmosphere polluting substances, causing intoxications And illnesses.

How to dispose of used engine oil

For correct disposal it is advisable to contact the National consortium for the management, collection and treatment of used mineral oils (CONOU).

The latter coordinates the activity of 74 private collection companies distributed throughout the country that collect used lubricants every day. The collection of used oil is free.

If you change the oil yourself, you must contact CONOU on the toll-free number 800.863.048

If we change the engine oil alone at home for the disposal of used oil, please contact the disposal centerswhere you can bring used oil for free.

If, on the other hand, it is not possible or the quantity of oil to be disposed of exceeds 600 liters you have to contact the company in charge of its municipality who will come to collect it by a suitable means.

Spot CONOU Used oil consortium VIDEO

To find your nearest facility, simply contact the CONOU to the toll-free number 800.863.048.

Disposal of used engine oil

The collected oil is analyzed and then recycled. Regenerated oils have similar qualitative characteristics to those of oils produced directly from the processing of crude oil.

Used oils instead they cannot be recycled they are sent to authorized plants, such as cement factories, which use them as fuel, working at very high temperatures which neutralize the polluting part.

Used oil can be recycled and reused

Finally, oils that can neither be recycled nor sent to regeneration or combustion plants, they are eliminated through thermal destruction.

