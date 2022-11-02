Buying a second-hand diesel car? Among the many questions to ask before the transition there is also the one on operating costs which include fuel consumption but not only. So here are some figures on the most popular machines changed hands. As already done with petrol cars, through the analysis of ACI data it is possible to make a detailed summary of the ten best-selling used diesel cars in 2022. There are 2,009,411 changes of ownership registered against the 2,273,538 of a year ago, a decrease of 11.62%. Thanks to the calculation tool offered by Aci, the cost per kilometer of each model was also indicated, taking as an example annual distances of 20,000 and 30,000 km. To obtain the average prices, the main portals for the sale of used cars online were consulted. The cars in the ranking are: Volkswagen Golf, Fiat Grande Punto, Ford Fiesta, Mercedes Classe A, Fiat Panda, Ford Focus, Audi A3, Audi A4, Fiat 500L and Bmw Serie 3.