



Everyone thinks about protection. Raided in a Vietnam factory. After what was happening here, you will start thinking more about protection. Here, in fact, the used condom was being cleaned and packed again.

Police raided more than 3 lakh condoms

New york post According to the police, on Saturday, police raided the factory. 320,000 used condoms found here on the spot. The police sealed the factory. Altogether 3 lakh 24 thousand condoms were sealed.

Sell ​​condoms after washing and drying them again

Actually, it was a whole gang. Those who used to pick up the used condom from the roads, washed it again and dried it and packed it. After this they were sold again in the market. They were washed from the surf, cleaned and re-shaped and then packed.

Honor will take strong action

Government officials say that Honor has broken many laws. Strict action will be taken soon. For information, let us know that condom is made for single use. Using again increases the risk of infection. In such a situation, it is very expensive for the factory owner to play with people. There has been a sensation among the locals about this. Because so far thousands of condoms have reached the market from this factory.

Images taken from Cnn