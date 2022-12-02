All points of attention for buying a used company car in a row!

Suppose you have made it all the way as an entrepreneur, or you want to make it all the way as an entrepreneur. There comes a time when you need a company car. Not only is it convenient to transport things, it is of course also useful to have your own means of transport. Saves you a lot of train tickets.

But if you are looking for a used commercial vehicle, what should you pay attention to? Surely everyone knows what a Volkswagen Caddy or Mercedes-Benz Vito is? There are also purchasing advice for used commercial vehicles. Forums, Facebook groups, Whatsapp clubs: there is also plenty to find for company cars.

In this article, we are going to take you to the things that you should pay specific attention to when purchasing a second-hand company bus. We focus here on the people who are looking for one car for their company, rather than an entire fleet. Then other rules often apply (which the fleet owners often already master very well).

Of course it is important to pay attention to what you have to do when you buy a second-hand car, see this as additional information!

Determine your package of requirements for the used company car

The most important thing is often forgotten. But it is important to know what you will be using the company car for. Need a cart? Are you going to transport big things or very heavy things? What should it be able to do with it? How many people should fit in it?

Get into the types

At Commercial Vehicles there are many more variations in terms of versions. We don’t even mean so much in terms of luxury, but especially in terms of bodywork. There are often various wheelbases and heights, often referred to as L1, L2, L3 (length) and H1, H2 and H3 (height). An L3H1 is a very long low bus, an L1H3 is a short high one. Some brands only count up to 2, others further.

In addition, the engines are in many cases the same, but there are gradations in terms of power and towing capacity. You can find a lot about your bus on the internet, even before you start looking. This way you can avoid disappointment. You can install a tow bar at a later time, you cannot simply increase the towing capacity.

Maintenance more important than mileage.

This should also apply to passenger cars, but consumers are fixated on low settings. However, it’s about maintenance. Some commercial vehicles with few kilometers on the clock have had a very hard life. Think of cars that mainly drive around in urban areas. Such a car has a low setting, but may be less interesting than a bus that mainly covers highway kilometers.

Check the previous owner of the used commercial vehicle

Following on from that: try to find out who the previous owner was. You prefer to buy a bus that has not yet had an extremely hard life. Again, maintenance is the most important, but abused buses also receive maintenance. In some cases, every employee drives the buses and they have not had the care you want to give them. There are plenty of one-man businesses that have a company car for sale.

Load capacity load capacity load capacity

Commercial vehicles come in all shapes and sizes. Also with all kinds of different payloads. And no, that is not only with a Renault Mascott with double air, but also with a Renault Kangoo you have to deal with different load capacities. This can hardly be increased. So really check that out. Did we mention payload is important?

accessories

Of course you have certain plans with a bus. Don’t immediately give up if you can’t find the right specification. You can make them yourself or have them made. In fact, how do you think things are going with new company cars? They are delivered bare to a body shop that then does the paneling or construction.

Nowadays, a lot is possible ex-factory, but in many cases it is still mounted after manufacture. Think of the paneling of the walls or the installation of cupboards. So that can also be done later. Installing a Girofon is a bit more difficult, but not impossible.

All terms

Yes yes yes, the Girofon. That is a flap at the rear of the roof. Ideal if you regularly transport longer objects with your company car. This brings us to the next tip: make sure you know the company car terms. And everything that comes with it. Oh, and if you are looking for a double cabin bus, which is often called ‘dc’, put that in the search terms Marketplace Commercial Vehicles. This is how you filter out those double cabin buses.

Tuning used commercial vehicle

Perhaps a strange one, but tuning in commercial vehicles is common. Especially with private buses. Just look at the number of fat Caddy’s you see these days. There is a huge amount to be had for it and for a good reason: there is a demand for it. Keep in mind that you separate the wheat from the chaff. These vans are often on passenger car tires and imitation wheels.

In both cases, it still goes well empty, but the load is too low. So check the coding of the tires to see if the load capacity is correct. In the Netherlands there is no law for bad rims and it is much more difficult to find out. Rims of a specific brand or original wheels for the commercial vehicle are preferred.

Options

Company cars can be really really extremely bare-bones. Nowadays we assume that air conditioning, central door locking, navigation, electric windows and the like are all standard. This is not the case with commercial vehicles. Nowadays a lot is possible and some Mercedes vans are more luxurious than Mercedes cars, but that is never standard.

Another thing to keep in mind: doors. There are often options in terms of none, a single or two sliding door(s). Or a tailgate that opens upwards or two doors. Handy to check that out.

Margin car used company car

You would rather not come across this term. A margin car is a car that has been owned by a private individual. In principle there is nothing wrong with that. Private individuals are of course also allowed to drive a company car. However, private individuals are subject to VAT and must pay that extra 21%.

If you buy a company car from a private individual, you cannot reclaim that 21%. That saves a huge gulp on the drink. Are you a private individual and do you want to drive a company car privately, then you can do a good deal in this category! This is the category where you will find many campers.

Does the Youngtimer scheme also apply to used company cars?

Yes, there are people with a double cabin diesel company car in the YoungTimer scheme. They save an extreme amount of money and are therefore obliged to treat their colleagues to filled cakes.

Consider an electric used commercial vehicle

There is a rise in electric commercial vehicles. In fact, it’s been going on for a while. There are countless examples such as the Renault Kangoo ZE that can be obtained for a low price. If you have a handyman company and, for example, only have your customers in the city center, this may already be sufficient in terms of range.

You can often charge on location and there are often options at home as well. Keep in mind that diesels will be banned more and more and you will therefore have an advantage with an EV. In principle, all the things above also apply to electric vans, except that the charging capacity is almost always very low (due to the weight of the batteries).

Take someone with you who knows about used commercial vehicles

This sounds stupid, because you read Autoblog so you know about cars. Sometimes it can be just as enlightening to go out with someone who actually has experience with commercial vehicles. In any case, it is always better to bring an extra pair of eyes and ears. In our case we would @Michel so maybe you can borrow it!

