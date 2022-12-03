These are the used commercial vehicle sales for 2022 so far.

There is much more trade in used vans compared to new commercial vehicles. Logical, a used company car is financially much more manageable than a new one. But what are the most sold used commercial vehicle sales in 2022 so far? We have the list for you, with figures from VWE Automotive.

Volkswagen Caddy number one

The Volkswagen Caddy is a real favorite among contractors, freelancers and other entrepreneurs. Nowadays no longer a hit when you look at new commercial vehicle sales, but still the most popular delivery van when it comes to used ones.

Volkswagen’s small van is significantly in first place, with 8,997 sales. This gives the Caddy a considerable lead over the numbers two and three. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is in second place. This commercial vehicle is also very popular among new sales. The same goes for the Volkswagen Transporter, which we see in third place. 8,032 used copies of the Sprinter were sold, of the Transporter 7,191 units.

Three of a kind

What else stands out? The list itself is fairly predictable. What is striking is that there are many Three of a kind combinations in between. In other words, various brands appear at least three times in the list of used commercial vehicle sales 2022 so far.

Renault, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Ford, Mercedes. They all appear three times in the list. In this way they are the most popular brands among used commercial vehicles in the Netherlands. Check out the full list of numbers below.

Used commercial vehicle sales 2022 so far

Volkswagen Caddy (8,997) Mercedes Benz Sprinter (8,032) Volkswagen Transporter (7,191) Mercedes Benz Vito (6,373) Ford Transit Custom (5,258) Vauxhall Vivaro (4,324) Peugeot Partner (4,275) Renault Traffic (4,261) Renault Master (3,815) Ford Transit (3,549) Ford Transit Connect (3,481) Volkswagen Crafter (3,328) Citroën Berlingo (2,927) Vauxhall Combo (2,797) Iveco Daily (2,546) Peugeot Expert (2,220) Renault Kangoo Express (2.001) RAM 1500 (1,643) Fiat Doblo Cargo (1,631) Mercedes Benz Citan (1,514) Vauxhall Movano (1,421) Peugeot Boxer (1,414) Fiat Ducato (1,274) Citroën Jumpy (1,265) Citroen Jumper (874)

Source: VWE Automotive

