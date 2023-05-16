Inflation results in the proper functioning of the country’s economic system, therefore, it has a negative impact on family and family finances, which is why many wonder if the reason why more and more consumers prefer to buy used clothes it’s a new trend or before the impact of inflation.

Although researchers for many years have pointed out that the reuse of clothing can contribute to caring for the environment, since there is greater economic control.

Reason why consumers have stopped looking for exclusive brands of the textile industry, to buy in second-hand stores, because before, before, everyone got rid of their clothes and shoes, dismissed them, acquired something new, and even that was fashionable And it just came on the market.

However, as fashions change, there are those who reuse, because according to data from GlobalData, the second-hand sector, in global sales, is estimated to reach 351 billion dollars acquired by 2027.

However, there are those who debate whether, given inflation, it is that consumers have seen the need to create trends when buying items from ‘bazaars’, where They find clothes at a lower cost, being second-hand.

Since the impact has been worldwide, especially in Generation Z, who and even those looking for branded clothing, shoes or accessories, but in places where they are sold reusedor at a lower price, because the owners didn’t like it or it didn’t fit.