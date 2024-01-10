The Italian used car market slows in December 2023. According to reports from ACIthe presence of two fewer working days compared to the same month of the previous year had a negative impact on the numbers: all things considered, in December the market closed with a monthly decline of 0.1% in terms of transfers of ownership of four-wheelers, net of mini-transfers. The calculation for the entire year is instead positive: there is talk of growth of 6.6% compared to the whole of 2022.

Cars in decline…

There proportion with the Italian new car market it is clear: for every 100 new cars, 193 used ones were sold in December and 184 in the entire year. Diesel and petrol continue to be the most chosen fuel sources for second-hand cars, but the electrified segment continues to grow at a certain intensity. In particular the petrol hybrid does not stop its run: in December used cars of this type reported a progress of 22.6%, for a market share of 6.1% (overall 5% in 2023, with an annual increase of 53%, 8%). The bi-fuel petrol/LPG segment confirms its trend, with an incidence of 7.2% in December and 7.3% in the whole year, while they do not break through (and do not even exceed the 1% share threshold monthly and annually) methane cars and 100% electric cars.

…even motorcycles don't break through

A look also at the segment of two wheels. “In December, the net changes in ownership of motorcycles that registered a decline of 4.2% compared to the same month in 2022, however highlighting a growth of 6.4% in terms of daily average due to the presence of two fewer working days. The 2023 balance sheet for second-hand motorcycles closes with a drop of 0.5%”highlights the ACI.

Radiation chapter

Finally slowed down by radiation, which also in this case had an impact two working days less of the month of December. As for cars there was a negative change of 4.2% compared to December of the previous year, with a unit substitution rate which was equal to 0.68 in December (68 were removed for every 100 new cars), motorcycles fared even worse, recording a monthly decrease of 8.6% in December.