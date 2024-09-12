On September 9, the world was in suspense over what was the presentation of the new iPhone 16the trend-setting smartphone on the market made by Apple, and which, due to its incredible features and enormous prestige, has a fairly high value, even comparable to that of a car in the United States.

According to the site The Country, the price of the iPhone 16 ranges from US$827 to US$1,599 depending on your version, and that value It can be equal to or higher than that of some used cars which can be purchased through platforms that sell them at affordable prices, such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The aforementioned site compiled a list of some of the most notable ones.

Chevy Malibu : This sedan car can be found for US$850, which is comparable to the price of the cheapest iPhone 16 of the three versions made by Apple. This model is from 2010.

Mazda Protegé DX Sedan 4D : This 2001 vehicle, known for its agile handling and good fuel economy, is worth around US$1,000 used, and that is similar – but still less – than the second version of the iPhone, known as the iPhone 16 Pro.

Hyundai Elantra GT :This 2004 car is worth US$1,520 used, which is still cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the best of the three versions of the new smartphone.

Mini Cooper S: Being the most expensive on the list, from the year 2006, this renowned vehicle presents a value of US$1,599 used, which ends up being exactly the same price as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which highlights the elevated prestige that Apple's line of devices has acquired.

What are the features of the new iPhone 16 in the United States?

As indicated in The Country, The new iPhone 16 that Apple presented Last Monday brought with it some incredible new features, such as a design optimized for generative artificial intelligence, the addition of a dedicated button for camera control, new colors, a faster processor, and improvements to Siri.