Avtostat: Average price of used car in Russia fell by 2.7 percent in July

According to the results of July 2024, the average price of a used car in Russia decreased by 2.7 percent compared to the June figure and dropped to 1.51 million rubles. This reports “Autostat” with reference to its own statistical data.

The agency noted that the average price of a used car in the country has been falling for the fifth month in a row, since March. However, the drop in the indicator was the strongest in July.

Before this, the maximum rate of decline in the average price of a used car was 1.6 percent. Analysts recorded similar dynamics in April. At the same time, in annual terms, the indicator, on the contrary, increased slightly – by one percent, or 15 thousand rubles, the experts summarized.

Against the backdrop of a gradual decline in average prices for used cars in Russia, demand for this type of vehicle is growing. Thus, in June 2024, demand for used cars in the country, according to the Avtostat agency, increased by 9.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023. In monthly terms, the figure increased by 5.7 percent.