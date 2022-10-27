What the hell? Good news about occasions and the money you have to spend in the Netherlands? Are they less expensive? It appears so…

Let’s talk about the second-hand market again. We have done that more often in recent months and we always had to conclude that it was no fun for the used car buyer. Record after record was achieved when it came to prices.

In recent months, you have seen this trend again throughout the European Union. Occasions were expensive everywhere. More expensive than ever before, in fact. But there was 1 small village in Gaul small country on the North Sea where this trend was broken. Indeed, THE NETHERLANDS!!1! There the second-hand ones got a little cheaper.

Used cars everywhere record expensive

Now it sounds like great news, but we have to downplay it a bit. Unfortunately, it is a bit disappointing. First of all, the hard amounts. A used car in the Netherlands still cost an average of 23,734 euros last month, according to figures from AutoScout24.nl. And yes, that’s just a lot of money.

Then the decrease in price. This is also not very high, only 0.3%. Moreover, this decrease is something that occurs every year in the month of September in our country. Second-hand cars are traditionally slightly less expensive in that month. Due to the summer holidays, the demand for used cars is slightly less and less demand means a lower price.

In other countries within the EU they do not know this trend and the average price of a used car is steadily rising. And those price increases are not nice, just look at the top 6 we wrote down for you.

France: €28,831 (+5.2%)
Austria €27,849 (+4.3%)
Germany: €27,791 (+1.4%)
Belgium: €24,587 (+3.0%)
Netherlands: €23,734 (-0.3%)
Italy: €22,428 (+4.6%)

Dutch occasions not the most expensive

Well. Unfortunately, we can’t make it more fun for you, it’s no different. And it’s not getting any better for now. One advantage is that second-hand cars are slightly cheaper here compared to neighboring countries. Might be a boost.

And next month the average price of a used car will drop even further. This is only due to the flooding of the market with totally unsaleable diesels in our country. So we have nothing to do with that.

Sorry for the message, but we just have to deal with it…

