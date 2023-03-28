The market for used cars in Italy in 2023 it started off on the right foot, growing by 7.8% thanks to 372,696 property transfers of January 2022. Net transfers increased by 5.8%while the mini transfers they recovered 10.8%.

How many used cars and changes of ownership in 2023?

On the Italian second-hand market in January 2023 they were purchased in total 372,696 carup 7.8% compared to 2022 when there were 345,709 changes of ownership in January.

Used car sales grow compared to 2022

Exchanges between private individuals/companies confirmed their growth at 58.2% of all transfers of ownership (+7.6 points on 2022), due to the lower availability of cars in the sales networks. I got off at 38.6% those from operator to final customer. Those coming from have also increased rental (0.9% overall), while those from Km 0 (at 2.3%).

It should be emphasized that the 34.7% of changes of ownership in 2022 took place in Lombardy, Lazio and Campania.

Used petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric car sales

In the second-hand market in the first month of 2023 it was confirmed at 47.4% prefer cars with diesel enginesfollowed by gas to the 40.7%recovering by one point on the same month 2022.

There are very few car transfers on tap

The LPG occupies third place (4.4% of the total) not far from hybridsin the fourth, with the 4.2% of share. The methane rose to 2.5%, while net transfers of pure electric cars (BEV) and plugins they positioned themselves at the 0.4% each.

Used cars over 10 years old

In January 2023 it continued to rise to 52.4% the share of net transfers of vehicles with over 10 years of seniority. She went up to 15.2% instead the share of cars from 6 to 10 yearsstable that of the cars from 4 to 6 years (11.9%).

Over 50% of ownership transfers involve cars over 10 years old

Finally, the share of the fresher cars from 0 to 1 year (to 4.8%), due to the reduction of Km 0and that of cars from 2 to 4 years (at 11.6%).

