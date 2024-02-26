The market of used cars in Italy in 2023, after the initial growth in January, it lost ground in February and began to rise again in the following months with 5,009,362 ownership transfers overall in 2023. Net transfers increased by 10.7% and the mini-turns of 13.2%. The used car market as a whole grew by 9.1% compared to 2022, considering data from January to November 2023.

How many cars used and changes of ownership in 2023?

On the Italian used market in 2023 were purchased as a whole 5,009,362 second-hand carscompared to 4,614,244 in 2022, but down by 10.7% on 2019. The month of December contributed with the 13th consecutive growthalbeit significantly downsizing: +0.6% with 412,971 transfers, towards 410,384 in December 2022, due to the decline in net transfers.

Used car sales are growing compared to 2022

Exchanges between private individuals/companies were confirmed at 56.9% of all changes of ownership (57.1% in December), while the share of car collections by operators rose slightly, to 38.9%. The number of cars withdrawn from Italy has also increased rental long and short term (1.1% overall) and those from Km 0 (3%).

It should be underlined that the 15.5% of used car ownership changes in 2023 occurred in Lombardyfollowed by Lazio and Campaniawith decreasing shares, respectively at 9.9% And 9.1%. Finally, the representativeness of the Trentino Alto Adigethanks to the contribution of the rental companies.

Sales of used petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars

In the used car market in 2023 the diesel it was the most requested engine, al 47.5% of preferences, followed by that a petrol at 39%.

There are very few car transfers on tap

The hybrid they rose to third place with the 5.4%surpassing the LPG at 4.5%. The methane he arrived at 2.4%while the net transfers of pure electric cars (BEV) And plugins they respectively covered a share of the 0.5% And 0.6%.

Used cars over 10 years old

In 2023 used car sales with over 10 years of seniority they went up at 50.4%. In the 2023 used car market, the share of cars from 6 to 10 years she grew up at 15.7%. Also the share of cars from 4 to 6 years has increased, reaching 12.5%. The share of the freshest cars from 0 to 1 year instead she went up to the 5.9%.

Over 50% of ownership transfers involve cars over 10 years old

The share of cars decreased slightly from 2 to 4 yearsdropped to11.7% in 2023 Finally the share of cars 1 to 2 years decreased slightly, recording the 3.8%.

