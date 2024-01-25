The market of used cars in Italy in 2023, after the initial growth in January, it lost ground in February and began to rise again in the following months with 4,584,969 ownership transfers overall in the first 11 months (January-November). Net transfers increased by 10.6% and the mini-turns of 13.2%. The used car market as a whole grew by 9.1% compared to 2022, considering data from January to November 2023.

How many cars used and changes of ownership in 2023?

On the Italian used market only in the month of November 2023 were purchased as a whole 452,788 second-hand cars, up 10.4% compared to the 410,199 in the same period in 2022 (which in turn had shown a decline of 0.8% compared to 2021). Considering the first eleven months of 2023 in Italy they were sold in total 4,584,969 used carscompared to 4,203,397 of the 11 months of 2022 (-10.6% on January-November 2019).

Used car sales are growing compared to 2022

Exchanges between private individuals/companies in November were confirmed at 56.7% of all changes of ownership (56.9% in the first 11 months), while the share of car collections by operators rose slightly, to 38.6% in November (39% in the January-November period). The number of cars withdrawn from Italy has also increased rental long and short term (1.2% overall) and those from Km 0 (3.6%).

It should be underlined that the 16% of changes in ownership of used cars in the first eleven months of 2023 occurred in Lombardyfollowed by Lazio and Campaniawith decreasing shares, respectively at 9.5% And 9.4%. Finally, the representativeness of the Trentino Alto Adigethanks to the contribution of the rental companies.

Sales of used petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars

In the used car market in the first eleven months of 2023 the diesel it was the most requested engine, al 47.6% of preferences, followed by that a petrol at 39.1% in the 11 months.

There are very few car transfers on tap

The hybrid they rose to third place with the 5.3%exceeding the LPG (at 4.5% in the 11 months). The methane is al 2.3%while the net transfers of pure electric cars (BEV) And plugins respectively cover a portion of the 0.7% And 0.8%.

Used cars over 10 years old

In the first ten months of 2023, used car sales with over 10 years of seniority they continued to rise at 50.5%in the reference period of January-November 2023.

Over 50% of ownership transfers involve cars over 10 years old

In the 2023 used car market, the share of cars from 6 to 10 years grew to 15.7% in the cumulative January-November 2023. The share of cars also from 4 to 6 years has increased, reaching 12.5% in the January-November period. The share of the freshest cars from 0 to 1 year she went up to the 5.9% in the 11 months.

The share of cars decreased slightly from 2 to 4 years, which fell to 11.6% in November and to 11.7% in the cumulative January-November period. Finally, the share of cars 1 to 2 years decreased slightly, recording the 3.8% in eleven months.

