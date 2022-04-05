Net slowdown in March for the used cars, both in the car and motorcycle sectors. THE changes of ownership of the four wheels net of minivoltures (temporary transfers in the name of the concessionaire pending resale to the end customer) in March recorded a negative change in 9.4% compared to the same month of 2021, while second-hand two-wheelers closed the monthly budget down by8%again net of mini-crops.

How many used cars and ownership changes in 2022?

For every 100 new cars were sold 198 used in March e 207 in the first quarter of the yearonce again outclassing the data relating to the first registrations.

In the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, there was a generalized decline in net transfers of ownership: -8.5% for cars-3% for motorcycles and -7.1% for all vehicles as a whole.

Sales of used petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars 2022

In the second-hand market, new cars gasoline hybrids they reach a quota equal to 33.2% of the market of first registrations, albeit with a monthly decrease of 3.9%, they are always confirmed in first place, surpassing sales of diesel cars (incidence of 20.5%) and petrol (incidence of 28%), both in sharp decline compared to March 2021 (respectively -40.3% and -38.1%).

Heavy decrease of 34.5% for the first car registrations electric, which in March recorded a market share of 3.7%. Down by 17.7%finally, the first registrations of diesel hybrids, with a market share of 4.4%. On the second-hand market, on the other hand, the sales of cars continued to prevail in March diesel and petrolwhile the share of the petrol hybrid is around 3.2%.

The diesel car also excel clearly in minivoltures (52.6% incidence, however down compared to 57.1% in March 2021), where the share of gasoline hybrids reached 3.9% in March.

Car wrecks / radiated in 2022

The monthly balance of the radiation of cars (-38.5% compared to March 2021), marked by a sensational one decrease in demolitions (-42). The unit replacement rate was 0.77 in March (77 for every 100 new cars) and 0.87 in the entire first quarter of 2022, resulting in new growth in the national fleet.

Even the motorcycle radiation which suffered a monthly loss of 7.5%.

In the first three months of 2022, for every 100 cars registered, 77 were canceled

In the period January-March 2022 they are reported compared to the same period in 2021 decreases of 29% for passenger cars and 26.6% for all vehicles, compared with a slight increase of 0.6% for motorcycles.

