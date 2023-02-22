The scams in car sales used unfortunately they are also frequent phenomena. Fraudsters in the guise of car dealers they present themselves through ads with cars on display at advantageous prices.

Used car scam

This happens: the scam car dealer usually requests a deposit from the customer interested in one of his cars, receives the money and then usually disappears into thin air, repeating the scam to several people to whom he often tends to sell the same car.

A scam in the sale has been broken up in Rome and has involved hyenaswhere New Car srls presented itself complete with offices, a square with exhibited cars and a crook dealer.

The scam of the ghost car showroom in Rome involved about thirty customers, from whom approximately were stolen 450,000 euros. The service starts from the confession of a cheated boy who wanted to buy one BMW 116 M sports. The car was offered to advantageous prices but not overly out of business.

Furthermore, the sellers provided some guarantees, to demonstrate the veracity of the sale, such as the information on the number of chassis to prove that the car was legal. The buyer also fell into the trap because he touched the car with his own hands, even getting into it, of which he also had the chassis number. Reassured, he paid half of the total amount, i.e. approx 8,000 euros (the price of the agreed sale exceeded i 16,000 EUR).

Used car scam never delivered

Until now everything was normal but when the buyer was organizing to go and pay and collect the car he realized the blatant scam. The fake sellers have disappeared, no longer answering the phone, they have made themselves untraceable.

The used car purchased has never been picked up

The buyer thus decided to physically go to the headquarters of New Car srls where he had viewed the car discovering that there was nothing left of the showroom. In fact, there was a waiting for him empty room and other people outside, who also fell into the same trap.

Rental car scam

The scam was designed with attention to the smallest details. The cars displayed for sale were real, but they had been rent for the occasion, photographed for the announcements and exhibited in the premises for rent. But only for a short time, just to complete the scam.

How to protect yourself from used car scams

The ghost car showroom scam as we have seen has been studied in the minimal details to appear credible in the eyes of unsuspecting buyers. The photos and especially the chassis number have provided them but they are not enough by themselves. In fact, a serious car dealer does not improvise and usually provides other guarantees.

When buying and selling used cars, the advice is to always go to authorized dealers

For used cars it is also permissible to ask for the vehicle registration document, which represents the history of the vehicle and therefore also shows us who its owner is. Without consulting the registration certificate, the announcement could seriously contain a scam.

Another tip is to always contact authorized dealersalready on the market and with a good reputation behind them and not to improvised people who pop up like mushrooms overnight.

How did you see the buying and selling of used cars can hide many pitfalls, as well as that of odometer tampering. To defend against the latter of the km climbed and from all the other possible pitfalls, we refer you to our used car guides.

Cashier’s check auto scam

The scam does not only involve the buyers but also the resellers because the imagination of the scammers knows no bounds. For example, one of the most common frauds in the purchase of a used car is that ofcashier’s checkwhich especially affects those who decide to sell their car.

Operation is very simple. The victim decides to put his car up for sale and after having published the relative ad he is contacted by a alleged buyer. The latter asks the victim to make an appointment to see the car and, once the price to pay has been established, offers to quickly carry out the change of ownership (which he asks to be paid at his own expense), asking to pay the full amount through a fake check. The fraudster hands the check to the victim, who does not immediately realize that he is holding a fake document.

To defend yourself from this type of scam it is sufficient not to get caught up in a hurry and before carrying out the transfer of ownership, make sure of the truthfulness of the documents presented by the prospective buyer.

Car fraud crime, what the scammers risk

The crime of fraud is governed by the Penal Code in theart. 640. Fraud is foreshadowed when the subject implements artifices or scams that lead someone into error with the aim of obtaining a unfair profit. In the specific case, the scammers risk a penalty with thearrest from six months to three years and a fine of up to 1,032 euros. To sanction a fraudster the victim must stick out complaint to the competent authorities, within three months from the day of the news of the fact that it constitutes a crime.

Final conclusions and general recommendations on used car scams

If you think you may have problems during or after buying a used car, here are some tips.

Contact the seller: If you think you’ve been scammed, the first step is to contact the car dealer. There may have been an error or misunderstanding that can be resolved. If the seller doesn’t respond or refuses to help you, this could be a warning sign. Contact a lawyer: if the seller is unresponsive or if you believe there has been a scam, you may wish to contact a lawyer specializing in automotive law to receive advice on how to proceed legally. The attorney can also help you understand your rights and the options available to you. Contact the authorities: If you believe there has been a scam, you can contact the relevant authorities. In Italy, the Stradale Police and the Carabinieri are the authorities responsible for fraud in the purchase of used cars. Check the chassis number of the car: The frame number of the car can give you important information about the history of the car, such as if the car has been involved in accidents, was stolen or had major repairs. You can check the chassis number of the car using online services such as Autocheck or Carfax.

In general, buying a used car can be risky whether it comes from a private individual or a car dealer. However, it is important to do all the necessary checks before buying a used car.

