Survey by used car sector entity registered 1.2 million cars sold in the month

A survey of Fenauto (Federation of Used Vehicle Dealers) showed that 1,274,333 used cars were sold in May 2023. The number represents an increase of 22.6% compared to April of the same year, with an average of 57,924 used vehicles sold per day.

According to the study, the increase in used car sales was 16.3% in the accumulated result for this year compared to the same period in 2022. full of the search (894 KB).

The Federation of Used Vehicle Dealers also informed that semi-new vehicles (from 0 to 3 years of use) were the most sought after, representing 25.2% of the total sales.

Below is the list of the 3 most sold cars according to type (auto, motorcycle and light commercial vehicles):

In general, the most sought-after used and semi-new vehicles in May were Volkswagen Gol, with 65,855 units sold.

Here is the complete list below:

POPULAR CARS PROGRAM

The president of Fenauto, Enilson Sales, stated that “all measures and decisions that move the automotive market are always welcome and should be applauded”, in reference to the program that grants discounts to popular cars announced by the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT)

“But I emphasize that it is still too early to assess how much the measures announced this week, by the government, could impact our market, since they have an expiration date and a limited scope”he said.

Read more about it: