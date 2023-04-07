The prices of used cars they start to go down. Good news for those who have not yet decided, or will never decide, to switch to electric or in any case do not want to fill their lives with installments in order to own a cutting-edge car. Second AUTO1 Group Price Indexthe only European used car price index based on wholesale transaction data, after a substantial increase in prices for several consecutive quarters starting in April 2021, wholesale prices peaked in July 2022 with a value of ‘Index of 171.6.

Prices down again

Throughout 2021 and 2022 prices have increased due to several factors: on the one hand the pandemic, on the other the shortage of semiconductors and therefore the shortage and long delivery times of new cars, as well as a general influence of inflation. But you know, after the storm the clear weather comes, and therefore archived the scorching July 2022, prices have dropped. It was about the steepest decline since the Index’s inception in 2015with a decrease in wholesale prices of 11.8% during the fourth quarter, from the maximum value of the Index of 171.6 in July 2022 to the year-end value of 151.3 in December 2022.

Imminent stability

After the sharp drop in prices in the fourth quarter of 2022, a certainty now appears to have been reached stability: the AUTO1 Group Price Index decreased from January to February by 0.1%, from 149.3 to 149.1. With the most recent data, the AUTO1 Group Price Index moved from 149.1 in February to 150.9 in March, an increase of 1.2%. Overall, the prices are slightly increased by 1% from January to March.

“With a 2.5% share, we are able to deliver the largest selection of used cars in all price ranges in more than 30 European countries – explains Francesco Rocchi, Director Sales & Remarketing Italy of AUTO1 Group – In 2022 alone, we sold more than 649,000 cars through our websites and apps. Thanks to the data relating to transactions carried out since the foundation of the company, we have developed this completely innovative index which allows us to detect the trend relating to the wholesale prices of used cars and to thus offering insight to the entire sector“.