Used cars, prices falling: electric cars the most depreciated (-7%)[1]Second AutoScout24 AGPI Indexwhich measures the prices of used cars for sale on the portal

In the 2nd quarter 2024 the average value is €21,650, down -1.9% compared to the previous quarter and -4.3% compared to the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, the average price of a used car in June was almost €21,560, slightly down compared to the previous month (-0.4%) and -3.8% compared to the same period last year. Considering 2024, from the beginning of the year to June the value fell by -2.5%, after weak signs of stability recorded in the first quarter.

But how is this trend reflected among different diets? electric they fall together with petrol and diesel, while the hybrid increases in cost, and since 2019 has recorded the lowest decrease.

Electric Cars

In the second quarter of 2024 the average price of a used electric car is €28,980, down -10.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the average price of a used electric car in June was €28,190, down -15.9% compared to the same period last year and -7% compared to the beginning of the year.

Hybrids

In the second quarter of 2024 the average price of a used hybrid car is €34,140, ​​down -3.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, in June the average price of a used hybrid car was €33,840, down -3.5% compared to the same period last year but up +2% compared to the beginning of the year.





Diesel

In the second quarter of 2024 the average price of a used diesel car is €18,780, down -3.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the average price of a used diesel car in June was almost €18,630, down -10% compared to the same period last year and -5.5% compared to the beginning of the year.

Gas

In the second quarter of 2024 the average price of a used petrol car is €22,275, down -2.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the average price of a used petrol car in June was almost €22,250, down -2.8% compared to the same period last year and -3% compared to the beginning of the year. The AutoScout24 AGPI Index considers second-hand vehicles advertised for less than 18 weeks with a value of less than €250,000.