For the eleventh consecutive month the Italian used car market is experiencing a plus sign. In fact, with 482,701 property transfers, one was also recorded in October growth, in this case by 11.7%: the picture of the situation saw net transfers increase by 10.6%, and mini-transfers by 13.2%. Looking at the cumulative of the first ten monthsthe used car market closed with growth of 8.7% with 4,123,322 changes of ownership.

Net transfers

As for net transfers, among the foods in first position in the month of October, the diesel with 45.4%, followed by petrol at 39.9%. Lowest step of the podium for hybrids with 6.0%, immediately behind methane is positioned at 2.3%, while the net transfers of pure electric cars and plug-in hybrids both cover a share of 0.7%. At the level regional, Lombardy takes first place with 15.8% of transfers, followed by Lazio at 9.8% share and Campania at 9.3%. Final mention on seniority: October confirms the return of the share of net transfers of cars over 10 years old, still covering half of the transfers.

Minivolutions

Coming at minivolutions, almost all traditional fuels are faced with a loss of share in October: diesel loses 3.4 points and stops at 48.8%, petrol loses 0.2 points and stands at 32.8%, in methane also contracted to 2.2%, only LPG smiled with an increase of more than half a point. Mini-transfers of hybrid cars thus rise to third place, with an 8.9% share, while plug-ins and BEV cars are positioned at 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. Also in this case, the share of cars decreases over 10 years oldstill stopping at 37.8% of the total.