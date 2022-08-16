While Aprilia is trying to get a share of the ever-expanding all-road segment with the new Tuareg, the brand has already made an attempt with the Pegaso 650. Less hardcore than the current Tuareg, but no less popular at the time.

As a young brand, Aprilia carefully conquered the motorcycle world at the end of the 80s with especially fast two-stroke engines. But even at that time, the thumbscrews were already tightened in the field of environmental and emission requirements, and so the brand was forced to include four-strokes in the line-up.

That was initially the ETX600, an allroad with quite a 13-in-a-dozen design and a 600cc Rotax single-cylinder (two-valve). It was not really a success, but the seed was planted and in 1992 there was a successor in the form of the Pegaso 650. It was also equipped with a single-cylinder from the renowned Austrian engine builder – albeit a lot more advanced in the form of a 652cc dry-sump single-cylinder with electric starter, five-speed gearbox, balance shaft and a nicely developed five-valve head.

BMW used the same block in the well-known F650, but with a simple four-valve setup. Although the Aprilia ran nicer across the board and picked up more eagerly than the BMW, there was one drawback: the rather hefty consumption.

We can split the Pegaso into three generations: the Pegaso I, II and, yes, III. The first generation still needed some fine tuning. For example, the tank was on the small side, the seat height was too large and the machine offered little comfort for a real all-rounder. The 1995 Pegaso II was already a lot better with a comfortable suspension setup and lower seat height, but the Pegaso really became the popular all-rounder as we have etched it in our collective memory with the third generation.

That had a lot to do with the (finally) attractive design, the large 22 liter tank, the better cockpit and the very comfortable saddle. The Pegaso had come to fruition and Aprilia eagerly reaped the benefits; the engine did quite well in the sales lists for a small brand.

The steering behavior of the Pegaso can be called Italian smooth; nicely balanced with a pleasant light-footedness. With the 22 liter tank, the range also went up considerably, despite the rather always quite substantial consumption. Apart from that, the Pegaso III has turned out to be a fairly trouble-free bike.

Issues have been reported with a leaking head gasket, which in turn had to do with the fact that the prescribed tightening of the head bolts was often ignored during the 1000 km service (the camshafts had to be removed), which subsequently led to leakage. An expensive joke. From 2001, the Pegaso III ie (with injection) formed the final piece, with 45 mm fork, heavier flywheel and new airbox. Anno 2022 Pegasos are quite rare, but search and you will find (something nice).

Liquid-cooled single cylinder • 652cc • 48 hp • 196 kg • 17.5/22 l • €1,500 – €3,000